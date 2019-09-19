QUESTION: Who are your personal favorite players of all time at Mizzou?
MATTER: It depends on how you define "favorite." I measure players based on how they help me do my job, the players who are the most engaging ... the most colorful ... the most insightful ... the most accessible.
Based on those criteria, my football list is ...
Sean Weatherspoon (No. 1 all-time, no doubt), Lorenzo Williams, Chase Daniel, TJ Moe, Max Copeland, Mitch Morse, Martin Rucker, Markus Golden.
Others worth adding: James Franklin, Drew Lock, AJ Ricker, Cale Garrett, Mike Scherer, L'Damian Washington.
Now, if we're talking about the guys who were my favorite to watch play the game, I'd go with Danario Alexander, Brad Smith, Justin Smith, Chase Daniel ... and Pig Brown.