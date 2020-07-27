WELCOME TO THE SHOW, 'KK'
Cardinals host a virus-delayed opening day against the Pirates

Cardinals reliever Kwang Hyun Kim pitches the ninth inning against Pittsburgh in Friday';s season opener at Busch Stadium. Kim gave up two runs but held on for the save in the Cardinals' 5-4 win. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

COMMENT: Looks like KK got an MLB welcome from the lowly Pirates on Friday. You're not in the KBO anymore! Smart that Maddux and Shildt stuck with him, though, so as not to hurt his confidence.

COMMISH: The first hitter reached on an error and Kim admitted he was nervous because it was his first big-league game in an unfamiliar role. He managed to escape the inning with the lead and the save.

Your standards are high. That was the first earned run he has allowed since he got over here.

Follow-up: Should the need arise, is KK able to move back into the rotation? Or is he/the team committed to keeping him in the bullpen all season?

COMMISH: Kim easily could transfer back to the rotation if a need arises. Gallegos will be activated and Reyes and Cabrera could be added relatively soon to abet the bullpen.

