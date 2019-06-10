QUESTION: Were the Cardinals ever a legitimate player in the signing of Dallas Keuchel? If not, was it due to lack of interest from the front office or the player? It's mind-boggling that a team with a struggling rotation was seemingly never linked to a top 30 pitcher over the last three years.
GOOLD: As discussed last week, the Cardinals remained aware of the Keuchel market, and his agent had made the pitch to them often about what a fit the lefty would be for the Cardinals. That dates back to the winter, and there hasn't been anything that has happened since that would stop that pitch from making sense. The Cardinals had always expressed hesitance. They were unsure of his health, unsure of what he would provide or could be counted on to provide in the coming half of the season because they wondered if some recent erosion of his performance was due to workload/use/health.
The Cardinals were "linked" to Keuchel many times in the days leading up to his signing with Atlanta by various reports, especially on Twitter. I did my best to provide readers where they really stood, and as the bidding appeared to be coming to a close, I was told the Cardinals weren't in it at that point.