Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN2
Line: Missouri by 14
Quick Hit: Fool me once. Shame on you. Fool me twice? The Tigers are big favorites again after falling flat on their faces at Wyoming. A couple fluky turnovers swung the game in Wyoming’s favor, but this week’s two-touchdown point spread is a Vegas vote of confidence the ball bounces the right way for the Tigers more often than not this time. West Virginia, with a new coach and a lot of young players, was lucky to slip by James Madison last week.
Here’s guessing Mizzou salvages its season from spiraling, but not by two touchdowns.
And if not, at least there’s beer at Memorial Stadium!
Matter's Pick: Missouri 28, West Virginia 24