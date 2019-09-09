QUESTION: Recently you commented that the technology for automated ball and strike calling has some flaws. I wonder if you could elaborate on what you saw when you watched the technology being demonstrated. Seems like a generous (and shifting) strike zone has quite an effect on the batters if indeed the box we see on the broadcast is accurate. Thanks.
GOOLD: The consistency wasn't there. And it's got to be zero-defect to make it worthwhile. What we saw was the numbers about how the umpires get whatever it is 98.9, 98.7, 99.2 percent of the calls right, or if it's 96.5, whatever. I can't remember the exact number. But it was high. And the tech either wasn't as good, or it wasn't perceptibly better. One reason is because of all the variables that go into it. We were shown an example where the pitch was right down the middle for a strike and the TV box said it was high and outside. Lying eyes! Nope, something interfered with the tech -- could have been a bird, could have been a hot dog wrapper. We saw several examples of this. Each time the ump was right -- not distracted by the hot dog wrapper -- and the TV tracker was way off. The question is if tennis can do it, why can't baseball? We saw this last night with Nadal at the U.S. Open. One big big big big big factor is how the tennis courts are uniform. Baseball is not. It's 30 different shapes, 30 different sizes, 30 different ways cameras have to be positioned to all arrive at the same consistency. That's been the trick. That's where the tech is making its advancement now, and rapidly, for sure.