WHAT ABOUT CARPENTER?

QUESTION: I have not seen any quotes in the last month from Matt Carpenter reported on by you or Derrick Gould commenting on his performance this year (he's been quoted on other player's or team performance but not his) while it seems that other players who have also struggled in the last weeks like DeJong , Bader, etc. have been quoted. Is this due to he avoiding the media due to his declining performance and uncertain future?
COMMISH: From day to day, those quoted in the paper are the ones who have participated in the Zoom calls and Carpenter hasn't been playing enough, or well enough lately, that he has not been on many calls. But when he has been on Zoom, he hasn't shied away from the fact that he hasn't been very good this year.
FOLLOW-UP: Appears time to move Carp to part time player next season?
COMMISH:Carpenter is a part-time player now and, unless he has a huge postseason, I don't think they should envision him as more than a part-time player who could play third, first and DH.
FOLLOW FOLLOW-UP: Hi Rick, I'm still a huge Matt Carpenter fan, but I'm puzzled as to why, when the question of playing him versus benching him came up this year, the answer always went back to his contract. Logically, that money is gone, it's "sunk money", and no amount of playing him will bring a nickel back. Why is the contract - Matt's or anyone else's - such a factor in deciding whether to play someone?
COMMISH: I do think the Cardinals have reached the point where, no matter the contract, Carpenter is a fill-in player. But, if Edman would go to second if Wong's option year isn't picked up, then the perspective on Carpenter's role might change.
