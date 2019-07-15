QUESTION: Any low-hanging fruit Mo/Girsch could pick from the vine before the deadline that could help this team?
COMMISH: Low-hanging fruit seems to translate into relief help, and that's always out there. The Cardinals might need another lefthanded reliever, unless Andrew Miller can be more consistent.
I still think a starting pitcher with repute, like Bumgarner or Marcus Stroman (above), would help the most. That, and the reactivation of an offense they already have and paid a lot of money for.
Follow-up: Bumgarner and Stroman are unrealistic targets — too many suitors. Why not Lance Lynn? Better stats, pitches with an edge, only downside not a lefty?
COMMISH: The Rangers are better than the Cardinals and they like their chances of being a wild card. They have a good young corps of talent on offense and they have no intention of dealing one of the top starters in baseball.
Follow-up: Since the Cards probably won't sign any free agents, and really don't have anybody to trade, the future does not look real bright.
COMMISH: There is no reason the Cardinals wouldn't sign any free agents and this season hardly is a lost one. This isn't Kansas City or Detroit or Seattle or Miami. Should you be satisfied with what you've seen? Of course not. But there is time to fix it this year.