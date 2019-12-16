COMMENT: I’m not anxious about the Cards not getting Kluber or Bumgarner, but I do see a fit for Ryu, as our depth should be able to withstand an injury (which he has had). Have you heard if the Cards have pursued him or if his decision is imminent?
COMMISH: Ryu has had a little history of injuries but he was among the top three pitchers in the league for much of the season and you have to look at him. What the money and the years might look like is another issue.
Perhaps the Cardinals will look at lefthanders like Gio Gonzalez, who are on a lower plane, both ability wise and financially.