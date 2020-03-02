WHAT ABOUT THE STARTING ROTATION?

Q: We started the spring assuming that Flaherty, Waino, Mikolas, and Hudson were locks for the rotation. Of course now there are three. However this spring has started with dominant starting pitching from several contenders for the rotation. You obviously know who they are. Assuming health is not the issue, is there any opportunity for one of the contenders to challenge Hudson for a rotation spot and he wind up in the bullpen?
COMMISH: Hudson has been fine and I don't see any reason to move him to the bullpen. Martinez would be the only one who could move if the ninth inning becomes disaster but that would take some doing because he has been so industrious on trying to regain his niche as a starter.
FOLLOW-UP: Has Flaherty picked up where he left off last year, as an ace with a sub 3 ERA over the entire year?
COMMISH: All systems are go for Flaherty. He is experimenting with different things but he is a quick learner, an intense competitor and appears healthy. All good signs.
FOLLOW-UP: The injury w Mikolas reminds me of CMarts shoulder last year, in that there was an issue at the end of the year that was still there at the start of ST. Doesn’t the medical staff check in w players during the offseason to measure their progress on an injury? Could Mikolas have gotten another shot during the offseason in order to make sure he was ready by ST? Or is there something sacred about the offseason that leave players to their own devices?
COMMISH: He had one shot in the off-season. Probably not a good idea to give him another before he starts throwing again.