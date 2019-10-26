The winningest pitcher in Busch Stadium III history, future Cardinals Hall of Famer, and cornerstone of this era, Adam Wainwright returned on a one-year, incentive-laden deal to try and finish his career on his terms, healthy and strong and productive. Mission accomplished. But career complete? Wainwright said he was purposefully unsure — “I haven’t thought about it, really” — as he left the clubhouse after the NLCS loss. He wanted time to discuss the decision with his family and his mentor, and meanwhile the Cardinals were hopeful for a phone call in this coming week. They would like to discuss his return .
At 38, Wainwright made 31 starts, missed one, and finished the season 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA. He has long planned to leave the game and throw himself into charity work, which will include farm he’ll run to feed hungry families and clean-water relief missions abroad. He has described how eager he is for his next act, just as he’s been intrigued by the talent returning to the Cardinals and what they could do for an encore.
Like the team that was .500 at the All-Star break, Wainwright got better as the season got later. He had a 2.97 ERA in his final six starts and 16 2/3 innings in the postseason that included only three earned runs and 19 strikeouts.
“There was never a time when everybody got down and we thought we couldn’t turn it around,” Wainwright said. “The whole narrative of the first half was how we weren’t playing up to snuff, we weren’t playing up to our abilities, and we knew that. That was something we knew very well. We just weren’t doing it. Then everybody started playing a lot better, and you saw what happened.”
What happens next is his to answer.