WHAT (AND WHERE) IS THE 'TAXI SQUAD'?

QUESTION: Where will "taxi squad" players spend the season? In St. Louis?
BENFRED: Here’s the best way to view it, and I have screwed it up before, so my apologies for that:
The 60-player pool will be divided between St. Louis and Springfield. More players will go to Springfield as summer camp ends, and as the expanded roster in St. Louis gradually shrinks during the season’s takeoff and gradual roster trim.
The Springfield guys have been referred to as the taxi squad -- I'm guilty of this at times -- but it's not accurate.
The taxi squad is the three-player group that is from the 60-man pool that is allowed to travel as insurance in case of injury or COVID-related losses.
When the taxi squad is not on the road, it will be in Springfield with the exception of the catcher that has to be on it.
That catcher can stay in St. Louis as the bullpen catcher for home games.
