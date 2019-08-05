QUESTION: It's difficult to see what the plan is with the Cardinals. They are trading young, talented players and extending veterans on the decline. What are they trying to build over the next 2-3 seasons?
COMMISH: I think they were pointing to 2019. The major plan that has blown up in their faces is that by this time of the season they expected to have Carlos Martinez, Alex Reyes and perhaps Austin Gomber in their rotation. For various health reasons, none of that has happened, plus Jordan Hicks got hurt (above) and Martinez had to be conditioned to be a late reliever. That was the plan, like it or not.
The next two or three seasons don't appear uppermost on their minds at the moment.
Follow-up: Accurate to say that the model being used by the current front office is simply broken and the GM and President of Baseball Operations are too stubborn to admit it is failing?
COMMISH: That certainly is something to review when the season is over, especially if there is failure involved. For now, they have to make the best of their situation and hope their injured offensive players regain some form.
Or bring up Arozarena.