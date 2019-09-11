QUESTION: Thanks as always for taking time for the chat! With last years success the Blues certainly had a very short summer vacation to rest and regroup. Do you expect much/any of a Stanley Cup hangover? From what I have observed of Coach Berube I think he has the perfect personality to "encourage, " the team to forget about last year (after the banner has been raised!!) and focus on the task and season at hand.
ANSWER: I wouldn't be shocked if there was some sort of hangover effect and slow start. Human nature. But I don't think this is the type of team that will rest on its laurels _ and you're right about Berube, he will do everything possible to keep this team motivated and humble. Had a long interview with Doug Armstrong in Traverse City and will have a story in Thursday's Post-Dispatch and on stltoday.com, with his thoughts on the subject.