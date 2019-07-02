QUESTION: What will happen to the current STLFC team if St. Louis gets the expansion nod from MLS?
BENFRED: A lot of that remains up in the air. Some cities have treated MLS expansion as, more or less, a graduation of their USL program. I don't think that will necessarily be the case here in St. Louis. While there will be carryover in the ownership group, it is a different ownership group, so some change should be expected.
I imagine the MLS team will want its own brand, logo, color, etc. How MLS walks that line between planting its own flag and incorporating what has become a strong fan base for STLFC is going to be interesting.