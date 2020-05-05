WHAT BECOMES OF THE OVER-30 CROWD ON CARDS' ROSTER?

QUESTION: How do you see this whole coronavirus crisis affecting the Cards lineup in 2021? Could it increase the likelihood of a reboot with younger players?
BENFRED: A lost season would be very painful for teams that were hoping to get strong seasons from veterans who might not have many left.
The Cardinals have a lot of those players: Matt Carpenter. Dexter Fowler. Yadier Molina. Even Paul Goldschmidt. And that's just the lineup, not the pitching staff.
I'll point back to a number I dug up before spring training went off the rails.
Between Brad Miller’s $2 million deal and the $130 million remaining on the record-breaking Goldschmidt extension announced last spring, the Cardinals are locked into paying their 30-and-above crowd more than $320 million, and that’s not including any vesting options, contract buyouts or extensions (Yadier Molina) that could come.
The Cardinals were already asking a lot from beyond-their-prime players, and if the 2020 season does return in some fashion, they will be asking a lot of those players in a setting they have never experienced.
The game's recent trends suggest every day without a game played makes things harder for the guys on the wrong side of 30.
Will that encourage the Cardinals to turn those pages? Doubtful, considering their distaste for paying players to walk away.
