WHAT CAN BADER DO FOR THE OFFENSE?
0 comments

WHAT CAN BADER DO FOR THE OFFENSE?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Cardinals v Cubs

Cardinal outfielder Harrison Bader, right, and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras watch a high pop fly Bader hit on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in the seventh inning of a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Can Harrison Bader actually be a viable component for the offense? I relate him to Kolten Wong a few years ago -- someone who thinks he's a home-run hitter and tries to pull everything.

GOOLD: Bader could definitely learn from Wong's growth as a hitter and what Wong did when batting eighth, and all he took from that spot in the lineup. For sure. Bader's approach has to change at the plate, and he's got to show the aptitude and ability to make that change. If he does, then he's got the speed to be viable on offense and build production in ways that power won't always be there for him. Eager to see what he does with all the work he's put in this winter to adjust.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports