WHAT CAN BADER DO FOR THE OFFENSE?

QUESTION: Can Harrison Bader actually be a viable component for the offense? I relate him to Kolten Wong a few years ago -- someone who thinks he's a home-run hitter and tries to pull everything.
GOOLD: Bader could definitely learn from Wong's growth as a hitter and what Wong did when batting eighth, and all he took from that spot in the lineup. For sure. Bader's approach has to change at the plate, and he's got to show the aptitude and ability to make that change. If he does, then he's got the speed to be viable on offense and build production in ways that power won't always be there for him. Eager to see what he does with all the work he's put in this winter to adjust.