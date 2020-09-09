WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT THE OUTFIELD?

QUESTION: Two years ago, this team had too many outfielders. Now, they have too few acceptable options. What can be done for 2021 to change the mix, as having the outfielders hit 7-9 in the order seems to be a complete opposite of most teams? The infield of Edman/Dejong/Wong/Goldy is better than most, so, it really comes down to improving the OF.
COMMISH: The Cardinals are going to have to bring in at least one outfielder to go with what they have. Carlson will be a starter next year and maybe Bader or Fowler, too.
Some of what they do may depends on whether they pick up Wong's $12.5 million option. I think they should because infield defense is one of the best parts of their club, but the financial structures of many clubs will change because of little or no revenue this year.
