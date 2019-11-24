QUESTION: Is Troy Brouwer ever going to play? What does he bring that the Blues don't already have (or at least have waiting in the wings)? How could he not have his visa situation straightened out already after going to camp with the Panthers and coming here for a tryout?
GORDO: Visas are always an issue when a player changes employers or, in this case, signs a contract to play. I don't know if he did (or even could) start the process while on a PTO not drawing a salary.
What can he bring? He'll do a lot of what Maroon did. He bangs around, he can score greasy goals, he commands respect from his teammates. The fact he has history with Pietrangelo, Steen and Tarasenko helps, too. He was a leader here on a team that went to the Final Four.