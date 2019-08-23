QUESTION: What else could the Cardinals possibly try to get Goldschmidt really going?
BENFRED: Change all the calendars in the building back to July?
In all seriousness, I don't know. He's not a guy who makes big, sweeping changes based off of peaks and valleys. He sticks with what he believes and what his career has told him will work.
He's also not fond of talking about the nitty, gritty details of his swings, so most of it is a mystery to me.
Nice guy, but you're not going to get a lot from him when quizzing him about what he's feeling, seeing, working on, etc.
Follow-up: If the regular season ended now, who would get your vote for team MVP?
BENFRED: Man, in terms of overall production, it's probably still Paul Goldschmidt, right? Combine the defense and the power. He's played the most games.
Wins Above Replacement says it's Kolten Wong, and I'm OK with that, too. But the Cardinals having a chance to go from worst-to-first in terms of errors has a lot to do with a Gold Glove at first base.
Gallegos deserves love on the pitching side, too.