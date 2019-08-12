QUESTION: Any insight on the reversal in performance of Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena this year from last year?
COMMISH: Garcia got off to a bad start average-wise, but he is on a 30-homer pace and his average has been rising. Still a prospect, I presume, if he can be more selective at the plate.
Arozarena wasn't very good at Memphis last year but he did hit .396 in 91 at-bats at Springfield. He is just maturing, I guess, at age 24.
Photo: Cardinals pinch-runner Adolis Garcia tries to regain his footing after falling between third base and home in the Sept. 26, 2018 game against the Brewers. Garcia was tagged out at home. Milwaukee won 2-1. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com