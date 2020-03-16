WHAT CHANGED FOR PONCE DE LEON?

QUESTION: Ponce de Leon, who wasn't at all bad last year, seemed to have taken another giant step this year. What changed? If the final roster decisions had been made last week, what would they have done with him?
GOOLD: He was going to make the team. He went to Driveline. He had a plan this winter. He came in with more consistent mechanics. He had a better feel for his work. He scrapped a couple of his pitches, refined two others. There was a lot to like about how he pitched, the way he was pitching and all of that.
A lot of it was highlighted here from spring training. This story feels like it was written eons ago: Ponce de Leon takes the tech plunge, aims to earn permanent address as 'impact pitcher'