Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt takes the ball from starting pitcher Adam Wainwright in the sixth inning after Wainwright walked the bases full during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Heading down the home stretch, what is the Achilles heel for the Cards, and for the Cubs?

COMMISH: The Cardinals' starting pitching, beyond Flaherty and Hudson, is iffy.

The Cubs' rotation is starting to fade, too, but their bullpen beyond Kimbrel should be of the most concern.

Follow-up The Cards do have their flaws, but why do so many think Theo Epstein has built this awesome team?

COMMISH: I do not find the Cubs awesome. I find them competitive, but their flaws are beginning to show and there isn't much on the way in their system.