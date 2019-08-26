QUESTION: Heading down the home stretch, what is the Achilles heel for the Cards, and for the Cubs?
COMMISH: The Cardinals' starting pitching, beyond Flaherty and Hudson, is iffy.
The Cubs' rotation is starting to fade, too, but their bullpen beyond Kimbrel should be of the most concern.
Follow-up The Cards do have their flaws, but why do so many think Theo Epstein has built this awesome team?
COMMISH: I do not find the Cubs awesome. I find them competitive, but their flaws are beginning to show and there isn't much on the way in their system.