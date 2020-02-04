WHAT DEWITT'S LACK OF SPENDING MEANS

QUESTION: Winning free agency doesn't mean everything, but the Cardinals being outspent by pretty much every other team has to mean something, right?
BENFRED: It means the Cardinals already have committed quite a bit of cash, some of which is designated to contracts that have not turned out so great.
It means the Cardinals are not feeling very pushed by a division that, outside of the Reds, has joined them in a quiet offseason.
It means the Cardinals are confident they can compete with what they have, and that their fans are going to support that effort in tickets sold and attendance.