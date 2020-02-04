WHAT DEWITT'S LACK OF SPENDING MEANS
0 comments

WHAT DEWITT'S LACK OF SPENDING MEANS

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Cards announce contract extensions

St. Louis Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., at left, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, at center, and Vice President and General Manager Michael Girsch, fielded questions about the past season and plans for the upcoming year during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Busch Stadium. DeWitt announced contract extensions for Mozeliak, Girsch and Manager Mike Shildt. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Winning free agency doesn't mean everything, but the Cardinals being outspent by pretty much every other team has to mean something, right?

BENFRED: It means the Cardinals already have committed quite a bit of cash, some of which is designated to contracts that have not turned out so great.

It means the Cardinals are not feeling very pushed by a division that, outside of the Reds, has joined them in a quiet offseason.

It means the Cardinals are confident they can compete with what they have, and that their fans are going to support that effort in tickets sold and attendance.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports