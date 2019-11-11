QUESTION: The team has no payroll flexibility due to under-performing veteran contracts clogging the payroll, yet the people who signed off on those contracts get new deals? So is DeWitt telling fans that the FO is right and the players underperformed or are the Mo/Girsch extensions just DeWitt not wanting to start over at this point in his life/ownership?
GOOLD: Why does it have to only these options? It's not news that the Cardinals had underachieving players. Heck, the players themselves have said. I don't recall Matt Carpenter telling us he had a good season and if we doubt him we can check his baseball card. He acknowledged that he had a tough season, and he did so with the team, too, with management.
And, yes, of course that's why the Cardinals are caught in a bind. The Cardinals have paid their expensive players to produce like expensive players. Just like the Cubs have, the Phillies, and every team has when those players don't perform to that level then the team is in a bind. If the Cardinals were to go and sign Gerrit Cole to a seven-year, $250m deal and in Year 1 and Year 2 he's out with an elbow injury, then you can bet the Cardinals would struggle to contend as any team would because they're paying a lot of money for him to be an ace, to lead a contender, not to be on the IL. That's how the system works.
DeWitt values continuity and contending, and he sees both with Mozeliak. That is his opinion, and he signs the checks. It's year 25 of this. Shouldn't be a surprise.