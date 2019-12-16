COMMENT: The Cardinals have announced that part of their offseason plan is to have Carpenter work on increasing his strength. This seems to portend an increase in efforts to pull the ball over the fence. I have not read anybody who thinks this is the solution to the Cardinals' third base woes. What do you think?
COMMISH: Carpenter's uptick doesn't need to be just in home runs — it is in all extra-base hits and just more hits, in general. He needs to be stronger at age 34 to withstand the attrition that comes with playing in a hot-weather city. And, somehow, he needs to hit more balls to left field.
To a follow-up question about whether any teams might be interested in acquiring Carpenter or Fowler, Commish replied:
There is no outside interest now in either Carpenter or Fowler because of their contracts, which are high and which have no-trade language. If either would perform well next year, you would like to keep them. Also, either or both might be more appealing to other teams a year from now if they both do well this coming year. The Cardinals could then pick up part of the freight involved. But not two years' worth. Not now.