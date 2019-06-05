COMMENT: Why must every "Waino" start that is good be reported as "he's striking back at the doubters"? We all want him to do well. But, for four years now, a good start happens about once every five starts. He's not very good anymore. He occasionally has a good start. My concern is that we'll see Wainwright left in too long multiple more times and it will cost games.
BENFRED: I have to very much disagree with your comment on everyone wanting Wainwright to succeed. There, for sure, is a slice of the fan base that is rooting against him. It's odd, yes. But it is undeniably true. They don't like that the Cardinals haven't pulled him, don't like that the Cardinals extended him, don't think he is going to hold up, etc. And on that last part, they're right. No baseball player is undefeated against Father Time.
What is strange is that, for some, this rush to be right about Wainwright's demise as a player overshadows the moments where he pitches well. They refuse to see the eight innings and focus on the walks. They refuse to see a quality start and see the home run allowed. They refuse to see Mike Shildt trusting an old warhorse on a day the bullpen's best options were not available, and assume Wainwright getting the job done was nothing more than a fluke.
Some have written Wainwright off and are determined to close the book. That is true, and I see it in my Twitter mentions, emails and in these chats. It's not turning the story into something it's not. I promise you that. Your second point is an example of that. On a day when Max Scherzer is celebrated for refusing to leave the mound, Adam Wainwright goes eight and fans are worried that it will mean he gets more innings the next time around.
It's strange. I view Wainwright as a guy who has to do everything right to survive. It's fascinating. I'm not convinced how long he can walk the high wire. I'm not standing beneath him hoping he falls. Some are.
Wainwright leads the rotation in wins (five). He is second in the rotation in quality starts (six). He has a better opponent average than Miles Mikolas, a better opponent on-base percentage than Dakota Hudson, a better opponent slugging percentage than both Mikolas and Hudson. His ERA is down to 4.34. It's OK to appreciate a strong start from him, and acknowledge it for what it is -- an unfortunate truth for those who think he can't do this kind of stuff anymore.
I don't know where this season ends for Wainwright. I'm going to appreciate it when he steps up like he did last time out.