WHAT DO QUARANTINED PLAYERS DO?

QUESTION: What have the Cardinals' players day-to-day been like the last few days? Do they not leave their hotel room at all? Only food delivery? Any gym access?
COMMISH: I would think they are getting food delivered to them but only from the hotel. They would leave their rooms, of course, to go to the testing area at the hotel. They should not have gone outside for any reason. Probably gym access is not a good idea either, not knowing who else might have been in there.
QUESTION: If you had several sources that you trusted that told you that Player X had tested positive for Covid-19, what is your responsibility in such a situation? Do you have to respect the privacy of the player or do you owe more to the paper and the readers? Would it make a difference if the player is in the back of the bullpen compared to the clean up hitter? I am curious what the journalistic ethics suggest.
COMMISH: In this instance, the only source you should cite is the player himself. With the players not having to reveal whether or not they had tested positive, the next step is to see which players have been placed on the injured list, but not for a specified period of time. Those are the ones likely to have had contact with coronavirus and once those names are published, the public can decide for itself. As to another part of the question, this makes no difference whether it's the cleanup hitter or the 16th pitcher.
