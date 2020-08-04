WHAT DO VIRUS WOES MEAN FOR KNIZNER AND CARLSON?

QUESTION: MLB clearly plans on keeping the season going, at least for now, so I will ask my questions with that assumption in mind. So: Since Molina has confirmed he has tested positive and he will miss some games, is it likely we’ll see Weiters fill in at catcher or will Knizner get some playing time? The last few years going back to kelly, the team has said that if Molina were out for an extended period of time, either Kelly or Knizner would get an extended run but that hasn’t happened.
BENFRED: I'd like to see Knizner get the time. See what he's got. See how he hits. If there was ever a time to let him get a feel for it, and get a feel for how he handles it. now's the time.
FOLLOW-UP: Has the service time mark for Carlson passed or is it based on how many games the team has played? With the uncertainty of the season being finished the fans should be glad that Carlson didn’t start the season on the team. We could’ve lost a full season of control for a season that might not even make it to the finish line.
BENFRED: The window for Carlson was five games. The Cardinals have played five games. So, he should be able to be called up now without the year of service time being guaranteed. How service time for a player in Carlson's position will work if the season gets canceled is a trickier conversation. The only language I've seen in the agreement is that the player would receive the same amount of service time he received the past season. For Carlson, that would obviously be zero. That doesn't seem right, so I need to get a better answer on it.
