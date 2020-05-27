WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO BE A 'HUB CITY'?

QUESTION: Chicago is under virtual dictatorial rule when it comes to lockdowns. So, how in the world does the NHL pass over a hockey hotbed (and not a Covid-19 hotbed) like St. Louis and consider Chicago as a "hub city"?
JT: Glad you brought that up. The entire process seems confusing and disjointed.
For one, the 3 Canadian cities. Maybe it will change by late July or early August, but right now there's a two-week quarantine period for international visitors. The NHL concedes this is a problem, but they're working on it.
I'm also a little bit confused about Vegas. Hey in normal times, sure. But by late July, early August, the casinos on The Strip could be teeming with visitors. Do you really want players and staff from 12 NHL teams so near to those crowds for several weeks? What's to prevent them from saying: Let's take a stroll on the strip. or I'm just going to go play a little roulette or a while. I think the potential for exposure to the coronavrius could be greater there.
