QUESTION: Great article summing up the Cards' top 10 prospects. (See the article here) I am wondering why Arozarena isn't rated higher than 10th given his numbers (.344/.431/.571 for a 1.003 OPS) especially when compared directly to Carlson's .292/.372/.542 for a .914 OPS who's #1. What all goes into these rankings?
GOOLD: When it comes to Baseball America's rankings they do put an emphasis on high ceilings. They're going to side with potential over production in most cases, and also go with age, too. In this case, the scouts and stats suggest that Dylan Carlson is going to be a starting player in the majors, a regular even high up in the order, and a contributing player with high, All-Star upside. That's going to get him ranked ahead of a player who is older and who projects to be a fourth outfielder, maybe a starter on the right team or in the right situation. I try to think of prospect rankings in these terms:
Proximity -- to majors
Production -- in stats
Potential -- in the future
Position -- how demanding, how rare, how valuable, how versatile
Keep in mind, too, that Carlson is 21, and Arozarena is 24, and will be 25 in spring training. That's more information, and that's less time to his peak. And so on.