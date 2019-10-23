QUESTION: Do you think the NCAA cloud over Kansas had anything to do with KU agreeing to restore the border war?
BENFRED: I can see how folks might think that, but it sounds like the conversations were going on for some time between the athletic directors at both campuses. Bill Self's comments in the press release were a bit funny, considering his stance about Kansas fans wanting this game back were a complete 180-degree flip from what he said in 2017, about fans not wanting the game to count. Whatever.
If anything, it might be a sign of Kansas AD Jeff Long taking more of a driver's seat at KU, compared to the stance in the past that let Self call these shots. Self might not have as much influence as he once had. It's hard to get Self's true thoughts on something like this, because they change depending on the day. He's got a lot of politician in him.
Honestly, I'm just glad it's back. Common-sense scheduling is becoming hard to come by in college sports. This is a game people want. It always has been. And now, it's back. If you told Mizzou fans they could get out of the Texas-led Big 12 AND keep Mizzou-Kansas hoops, they would have called that the best-case scenario. And it sounds like a return for football and other sports could be coming. This was a home run by both ADs. Congrats to the fans.