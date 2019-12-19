WHAT HAPPENED TO MU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL?

QUESTION: What's up with the women's basketball team this year? Are they in a rebuilding mode?
MATTER: They're really struggling. That's an understatement coming off a 35-point home loss to Princeton. Robin Pingeton doesn't like the word, but it's definitely a rebuilding year. The two freshmen have been really good at times - Aijha Blackwell (above) and Haley Frank - but they're also freshmen in a sport that's dominated by upperclassmen. Women's hoops isn't like men's hoops where the most talented players leave after a year to play in the NBA. It's harder to win with freshmen in the women's game.
That said, don't forget, MU has three transfers sitting out this year who should be impact players next year, especially Shannon Dufficy, the Australian forward from Utah State.