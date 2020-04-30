WHAT HAPPENED TO THE O-LINE?
0 comments

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE O-LINE?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Missouri's offensive line takes the field against South Carolina last September. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Mizzou's offensive line looked pretty good two years ago, and then it stunk last season. Any idea why?

MATTER: For one, the staff took forever to settle on personnel. Hyrin White was a starter, then he vanished from the lineup. Larry Borom was a guard, then suddenly a tackle. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms was an All-SEC right guard. Then suddenly got flipped to left guard. Odom gushed praise all over Case Cook, but it took a while for him to crack the rotation.

It was a weird year. They weren't a very physical offensive line. They got pushed around by Wyoming. Maybe that shouldn't be a surprise considering Wyoming's defense had two NFL picks and not one MU lineman was drafted.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports