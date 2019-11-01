QUESTION: Is there any sentiment among policy-makers for a pitch clock for pitchers? And wasn't there previously a rule about hitters staying in ;the batter's box?
GORDO: I'd love to see a no-step-out rule, a pitch clock with real penalties and also limitations on throws to first base. Will we ever get there? Perhaps, if MLB attendance and ratings continue to wane. Cutting down on one-batter relief pitching and 20-man September bullpens were steps in the right direction, but we need more.
Some day I will get thrown out of a press box for screaming "JUST PITCH THE $%@&!# BALL!" and throwing something from my perch. There is only so much a human can take.