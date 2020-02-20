WHAT HAPPENED TO WATSON?

QUESTION: At the end of last season, Torrence Watson really played well, driving and creating, initiating contact, getting to the free throw line, playing defense. What happened? He has regressed so much, and he looks completely lost sometimes.
MATTER: Watson was definitely scoring more and shooting better at the end of last season, but I wouldn't say he was consistently attacking the paint and getting to the foul line. In MU's final 13 games he took all of 18 free throws and didn't get there once in six straight games. In those final 13 games when he started to play more, he took more than three 2-point shots only twice. He was mostly a catch-and-shoot 3-point threat. And the shots were falling.
This year, they're not falling. And he's never really expanded his game to do more things offensively. He’s not a great ball-handler, but he’s a decent defender. I said this last week, but I don't think it's for a lack of effort or work. When a player isn't working on his game Martin usually makes that clear, though sometimes with subtle signs. I haven't seen those signs with Watson. He's getting fewer minutes, which is the opposite of what you'd expect with Mark Smith out, but he just hasn't produced enough to take away minutes from other guys.