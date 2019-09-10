Subscribe for 99¢
Braves Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Q: Can the Cardinals beat the Braves in a postseason series?

BenFred: It's possible, yes. The Cardinals went 2-4 against the Braves this season with a wide variety of results. They had a 14-3 win on the road, a 4-0 loss on the road, a 10-2 loss on the road, a 5-2 loss at home, a 6-3 win at home, and a 4-3 loss at home. Flaherty and Hudson started in both of the wins. One of the losses included Flaherty pitching 6 scoreless innings. Wainwright has not pitched against the Braves at home this season.