Q: Can the Cardinals beat the Braves in a postseason series?
BenFred: It's possible, yes. The Cardinals went 2-4 against the Braves this season with a wide variety of results. They had a 14-3 win on the road, a 4-0 loss on the road, a 10-2 loss on the road, a 5-2 loss at home, a 6-3 win at home, and a 4-3 loss at home. Flaherty and Hudson started in both of the wins. One of the losses included Flaherty pitching 6 scoreless innings. Wainwright has not pitched against the Braves at home this season.