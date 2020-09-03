WHAT HAPPENS TO COLLEGE HOOPS?

QUESTION: Looking forward to or hoping there is a football season, but interested in the current thoughts about what a basketball season will look like. Delayed start, conference only? What do you think might happen?
MATTER: There has been talk about bubbles for nonconference games. Similar to what we've seen in the NBA and the NHL. I'm not sure how feasible that is for college athletes, but the NCAA is set on having a basketball tournament next March. The pathway there could look very different.
The Pac-12 has already said it won't have any games until the calendar flips to 2021. If the Big Ten doesn't play football in 2020 I'm not sure how it can justify playing basketball until after the new year. What does that mean for nonconference games? That's what conference commissioners, athletics directors and coaches are asking right now.
A lot is to be decided. I wouldn’t anticipate a nonconference schedule to be released for Mizzou or other teams anytime soon.
