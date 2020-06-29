WHAT HAPPENS TO KEY PROSPECTS NOT ON THE 60-MAN?
WHAT HAPPENS TO KEY PROSPECTS NOT ON THE 60-MAN?

Cardinals pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore throws at spring training. Liberatore is 20. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: None of the key prospects after Carlson — Zach Thompson, Matthew Liberatore (above), Nolan Gorman — are on the 60-man roster. So where will they play this season if minor leagues are not operating?

GOOLD: They aren't on that roster — yet. The roster isn't complete. The Cardinals announced the players who will be coming to the camp at Busch Stadium. There are still more than a dozen others who will report to Springfield, and that group will include prospects that the team wants to get playing time some way, somehow, during a season without minor-league baseball. The Cardinals and other teams are also trying to figure out a way to hold some kind of camp later in the year for minor-league players and what that will look like -- whether it's small group workouts in Jupiter, or something else.

Once the MLB season gets its footing and they get through all of the requirements of getting that going and together, then attention will shift — as a group of teams, or individually for teams — to what to do about the prospects not on the organizational roster.

