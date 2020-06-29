WHAT HAPPENS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT?

QUESTION: How exactly does one develop players with fewer minor league teams, especially when one drafts high school players? At the very least that would seem to argue for more advanced h.s. players, fewer risks taken, likely shorter drafts, too.
GOOLD: It's a great question, and one that teams are going to have to confront. For the most part, teams are going to really expand then their campus work. Rosters will shrink so there will be fewer players in the organization. But some of those players will now be at the facility playing games there, going through specific development programs, and so on. So, you're going to see less players being developed and more development for some players to happen outside of the parameters of games and inside the instructional model.
Follow-up: Do you see COVID as having encouraged high school players to sign rather than go to college, since their college teams may not be playing?
GOOLD: I don't rightly know. It's a fair question. It's possible some schools end their baseball team due to revenue concerns. I didn't hear that come up as a driving reason to sign -- not in the draft coverage I read elsewhere or as we talked to the HS players the Cardinals selected. What we did hear was the wish to get a pro career going because there is no guarantee it will be offered again or that it will be with a team that there's a level of comfort. That seems to be more of a motivating factor as the players talked.
Photo: Cardinals second-round draft pick Masyn Winn bats for his Kingwood (Texas) High team. (Photo by Jerry Baker/Houston Chronicle)
