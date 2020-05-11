WHAT HAPPENS TO THE MINOR LEAGUES?

QUESTION: Do you anticipate any minor league baseball this year? If not, are there plans for an extended spring training for Cardinals minor leaguers? Where would the draft/signed players play?
COMMISH: There almost certainly will not be a minor league season this year.
Many minor leaguers will congregate at spring training bases and continue their development as best they can, with a number of them to go to the majors as part of proposed taxi squads.
The signed drafted players would go to spring training camp sites as they have done anyway, but they would just stay there.
Follow-up: Will there be an Arizona Fall League this year? If yes, do they expand that to allow more player development?
COMMISH: I would doubt that the AFL would go on as slated. For one reason, with eligible playing squads reaching as high as 50, some of those potential AFL players are likely to be getting some major league time at some point. Those players would be working out, presumably, at their teams' own training camp facilities.
To a follow-up question about the potential loss of a minor-league season, Commish replied:
It appears there is far less concern for the minor leaguers than the big leaguers at this point. We aren't likely to see the minor leagues ever to be the same again. A number of the players will get to play in the majors this year but the lower-level players virtually will have no place to go, except back to spring training sites.
