WHAT HAPPENS WITH TYLER MACON

QUESTION: Hi, Dave. I'm a FL subscriber who ONLY subscribes because of your Mizzou coverage -- thanks and keep it up! Have you heard any rumblings about or do you have any insight into how HCED will manage Tyler Macon enrolling early and his expectations of starting right away with Bazelak still young and (hopefully) playing well?
MATTER: Thank you for subscribing. That is much appreciated by me and my colleagues.
Having good, young QBs on the roster is a good problem to have. Macon has been saying all along he expects to compete for the starting job as a freshman. If things unfold that way — even if Bazelak goes on to have a very good 2020 — then that's a positive situation for this program. If it becomes obvious in the spring and summer that Macon's not ready to unseat Bazelak, then that's fine, too. It's not a situation to worry about. It would be a huge mistake not to add a quarterback in the 2021 class. This team should have one in Macon, barring any unforeseen changes. No matter what happens, you don't choose an SEC program without expecting some competition — and that goes for both Bazelak and Macon and any other QB the Tigers have on the roster or will recruit in the future.
