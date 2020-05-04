WHAT IF A PLAYER DOESN'T WANT TO PLAY THIS YEAR?

QUESTION: What would a player's options be if he didn't feel comfortable playing baseball if games begin this year?
GOOLD: Interesting question. The player would start with the union, and probably have to go through a grievance process to be paid -- or the player could elect to go on the restricted list. That's where the player isn't paid and also does not count against the 40-man roster. There are avenues for a player to make this call. One would also be early retirement.
I don't off the top of my head know of a way for a player to make this decision and also get paid -- so it would be contingent on forfeiting a salary and whatever repercussions take place as a result of that choice. It is possible that depending on the plan put forth by baseball and agreed upon by the union, there will be players electing not to play, to stay home with the family, and that could take the look of a retirement.
