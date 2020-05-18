WHAT IF A PLAYER DOESN'T WANT TO PLAY?
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship

St. Louis Cardinals winning pitcher Jack Flaherty has a long hug for his mother Eileen Flaherty as he stopped walking off the field and searched for her after becoming National League Division Series champions, beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 of the NLDS series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

COMMENT: You're a 24-year-old pitcher entering his last year before salary arbitration. You expect to compete for the Cy Young award. You've made it clear that you do not believe you are being paid commensurate to your value. You're close to your family and they reside in one of the hardest-hit areas of the country. What are the upsides, besides $250,000-$300,000, to risking your health and treating your biggest asset (right arm) in a completely new way? Would sitting out a season, spending time with your family and preserving your health really not be an attractive option?

GOOLD: This is not a rhetorical question for Jack Flaherty.

It's a reality.

In the story I just posted for STLtoday.com, I mention that one of the things that has to be part of the plan -- must, must, must, must be part of the plan -- is an agreed-upon policy for players who choose not to play because of their health and their family.

Baseball cannot condemn a player for that choice.

Photo: Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty hugs his mother, Eileen, in Atlanta after winning the deciding game of the 2019 NLDS. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen) 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

