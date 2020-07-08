WHAT IF BERUBE HAS TO MISS A GAME?

QUESTION: If Craig Berube had to miss a game or more, who would step up and be acting head coach?
TOM T.: Mike Van Ryn would continue to call the defensive pairings and Steve Ott would start to call the offense. After that, in-game, I imagine Ott would be delegated to shout at the referees because he does that very well. Don't know if they would have to name him acting head coach to do that. That would probably be about it. I would expect Marc Savard to stay upstairs.
