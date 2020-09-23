WHAT IF HUSSO STRUGGLES?

QUESTION: If Husso struggles backing up Binnington, what are the other options?
TOM T.: The Blues are going to go on the market and sign someone with NHL experience to put at Springfield and be ready in case. There are a lot of goalies on the market this offseason, so it may be a question of seeing who doesn't land an NHL gig and going from there. But they will have a third goalie stashed and waiting in case.
The next goalie in line, Joel Hofer, is probably not NHL ready. He appears to have passed Evan Fitzpatrick, who may also get a look. As recent history has shown, goalies peak at different times, so he may still end up in the mix.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.