WHAT IF HUSSO STRUGGLES?
Blues Stars Hockey

Blues goalie Ville Husso watches as center Ivan Barbashev clears the puck during a preseason game in Dallas on Sept. 16. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: If Husso struggles backing up Binnington, what are the other options?

TOM T.: The Blues are going to go on the market and sign someone with NHL experience to put at Springfield and be ready in case. There are a lot of goalies on the market this offseason, so it may be a question of seeing who doesn't land an NHL gig and going from there. But they will have a third goalie stashed and waiting in case.

The next goalie in line, Joel Hofer, is probably not NHL ready. He appears to have passed Evan Fitzpatrick, who may also get a look. As recent history has shown, goalies peak at different times, so he may still end up in the mix.

