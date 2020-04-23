WHAT IF SUNDVOLD SHOT 3'S?

QUESTION: How good would the Sundvold & Stipo teams have been if college had the 3-point line when they played? Wonder if anyone has ever asked them their thoughts.
MATTER: I wrote a whole chapter about that in my last Mizzou book, focusing exclusively on Sundvold. (Stipo made 10 3s in five NBA seasons, so I doubt he would have shot too many in college.) Here's the math I did: Of the top 10 3-point shooters in Mizzou history, 51 percent of their shots were 3s. If 51 percent of Sundvold's field goal attempts were 3s instead of 2s, he would have scored 1,917 points at Mizzou instead of 1,273 and he would have finished his career as the program's career points leader over Stipo. With 1,917 points, Sundvold would now rank fourth all-time at Mizzou - behind Derrick Chievous, Doug Smith and Anthony Peeler - instead of 11th, where he ranks now.
Would those Mizzou teams have been better with the 3-point line? Hard to argue they wouldn't have scored more points considering Sundvold once led the NBA in 3-point percentage. Jon has always contended that not having a 3-point line in college forced him to be a more complete guard. Otherwise he might have been a chucker and not developed other parts of his game. Defense, passing, mid-range, etc.
