WHAT IF THE OFFENSE STALLS AT THE START?

QUESTION: In a 50-game (or so) season, how long would the Cardinals wait to bench veteran hitters (Carp? Fowler? Bader?) who aren't hitting? Would you wait a week? Two weeks? Do they have enough potential solutions if everyone stops hitting like in the NLCS?
COMMISH: Patience will be in short supply for a lot of players if they don't produce from the jump, especially if the season is that short. If you had as many 20 more games, you can afford to have more patience.
Depth of pitching will be the paramount virtue for any team, more than its offense.
