WHAT IS ARMSTRONG OFFERING?

QUESTION: Rumor is that Army offered Petro $8M for 8 years ($64M total). Even if a team broke the bank and offered $10M for 7 years (max term for anyone other than the Blues) = $70M. Is all of this over $6M over 8 years? Seems like a small amount to kill a deal. Petro is a long-term thinker. Bonus or not, he'll get all his money within 8 years and have the rest of his life to deal with it. The no-movement clause seems like not a huge deal. Petro's earned that. None of these issues seem insurmountable. Is there something I'm missing? Maybe Army is thinking the way some in this chat are -- that the not-signing Petro dividend is looking better and better?
TOM T.: Some of it is how willing a team is to veer from its internal policy. If you never give out a no-movement clause, it's easy to say in negotiations, “We don't do that. Next question.” Same with signing bonuses. It eliminates one part of the negotiation. If Armstrong gives one to Pietrangelo, what does he say when Tarasenko asks for one? (Colton) Parayko? Can you sell a “If you're the captain of a Stanley Cup winner you can get one” exception? Armstrong has never feared no-trade clauses, because as he says, it just means you have to ask the guy before you trade him. As Patric Hornqvist found with Pittsburgh, if the team doesn't want you, it's in your best interests to move on.
A no-movement clause ties your hands a little more, and there could be cases in the final years of a long-term contract when you've got to try to do something. Is there a world in which the Blues try to send a 37-year-old Pietrangelo to the minors? That seems unlikely. As for the signing bonuses, the league is entering some uncertain times ahead, and Armstrong may see that as limiting his flexibility financially. It was an issue on the (Ryan) O'Reilly trade that on the day the trade was made, the Blues had to pay his signing bonus, $7.5 million, right away.
It's all pieces in the puzzle. The actor James Garner once described a negotiation with Universal Studios in which he asked for three things in the negotiation hoping to get two. And there was one thing he really wanted. Can the Blues and Pietrangelo split the difference?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.