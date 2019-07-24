Subscribe for 99¢
Blues V Sharks Game 4

St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) tangle sticks in the first period action of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference finals between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: What is your opinion of Edmundson. He took a step backwards this year. What is his potential?

TOM T.: If Edmundson's past two seasons had been flipped, he'd be in a lot better situation right now. He had a good season in a year the Blues didn't make the playoffs and didn't want to give out big raises. Then he had a not-good season when they won the Stanley Cup. I think 17-18 was more representative of what Edmundson can do than 18-19, so that's what I would base my expectation of what he can do going forward. Plus he played fairly well at the start of the season before plateau-ing. He'll be a physical, low-scoring, lane-clogging defenseman, and he's young enough that I think the Blues should keep him around. Gunnarsson and Bouwmeester are going to be gone soon, and he's a young guy with experience.