QUESTION: What is your opinion of Edmundson. He took a step backwards this year. What is his potential?
TOM T.: If Edmundson's past two seasons had been flipped, he'd be in a lot better situation right now. He had a good season in a year the Blues didn't make the playoffs and didn't want to give out big raises. Then he had a not-good season when they won the Stanley Cup. I think 17-18 was more representative of what Edmundson can do than 18-19, so that's what I would base my expectation of what he can do going forward. Plus he played fairly well at the start of the season before plateau-ing. He'll be a physical, low-scoring, lane-clogging defenseman, and he's young enough that I think the Blues should keep him around. Gunnarsson and Bouwmeester are going to be gone soon, and he's a young guy with experience.