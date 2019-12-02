QUESTION: You made a comment last week regarding the Carpenter extension about Michael Girsch inferring that Girsch had more to do with it then Mozaliak in getting a extension done. If that is the case it's not exactly the "crowning achievement" of his tenure to date as a general manager. I know you have mentioned he does a lot of behind the scenes work but this coupled with the fact since Girsch's promotion to GM I have seen no reduced involvement by Mozaliak in major decisions made . If anything , Mozaliak seems more involved.
GOOLD: I don't get the sense that Mozeliak is more involved. I think people are probably paying more attention than ever to how much he's involved. I find it interesting that for years and years, I saw a lot of questions in this chat that gave Luhnow credit for things Mozeliak did and dismissed how involved he was, and now there's a sense that he's more involved, when actually it's just as much as ever.
Look, baseball has experienced what's called title inflation. And it's definitely a product of the modern front office, team's eagerness to keep talent that they have (and limit opponents' ability to offer promotions), and the demands on the traditional GM job. It's way different today than it was in 2007 when Mozeliak took over the role. So, you see this increase in titles (president of baseball operations is the new GM, GM is the new AGM, and AGM is the new farm director, scouting director, etc.) doesn't change the decision tree as much as you'd think. Now, Mozeliak's stated goal going into the new role was to work more on the greater issues facing the baseball ops and player dev departments. That was his hope, and that over time Girsch's voice would grow in the GM role and in the room and decisions would be made that way. That's definitely happened, though Mozeliak has said he's been involved more than he originally planned with the major-league decisions. That's the nature of his title. That's also the charge of ownership.
I pointed out the Carpenter extension because there's this sense that Girsch isn't involved in the deals. He is. Agents contact him. He negotiates them. And Mozeliak plays a role in making that decision. And Girsch isn't alone in that regard. Matt Slater scouted Miles Mikolas, worked some on that deal, and then Mozeliak finalized it. Decisions are made as a group. Directions are taken as a group. And DeWitt has the biggest voice of them all.